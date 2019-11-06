Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), 1,748 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.10.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.