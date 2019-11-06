Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

AGI stock opened at C$7.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.83. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,262 shares in the company, valued at C$4,377,673.50. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total value of C$134,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,997.07. Insiders have sold 163,600 shares of company stock worth $1,536,661 over the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.