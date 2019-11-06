Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7 updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.02) – $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 40,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Insiders have sold a total of 123,462 shares of company stock worth $6,505,874 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

