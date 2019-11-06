Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 152.87, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

