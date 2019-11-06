Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39), RTT News reports. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 680,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $846,644 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

