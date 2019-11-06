Rain Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 467,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

