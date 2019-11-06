Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.47 million.

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,707. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLGT shares. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

