R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 2,658,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

