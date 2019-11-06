R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,908. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

