Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QRTEB stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

