QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $3.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

