Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Down 3.6%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 94,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 53,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

