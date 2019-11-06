Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 452,123 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

