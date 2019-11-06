Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $414,897.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009568 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.02293807 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,528,823 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

