Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 82590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 22.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 229,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

