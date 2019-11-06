QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $256,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 87,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

