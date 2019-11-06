Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QIWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.17. 13,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 159.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 804,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 486,758 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 247.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 143.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

