QASH Trading Up 0.9% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $212,302.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liquid, GOPAX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.01489911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EXX, Huobi, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

