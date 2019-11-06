QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.55

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research firms recently commented on QADB. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $732.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.90.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

