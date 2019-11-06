Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,249,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 69,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

