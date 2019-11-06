Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $95.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.03. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

