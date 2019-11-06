Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Reduced by Cormark

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

HNL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.56.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

