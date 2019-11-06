Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ABIOMED, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ABIOMED in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

ABIOMED stock opened at $217.54 on Monday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $427.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 132,163.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

