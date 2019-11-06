Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Finjan Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Finjan in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of FNJN stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Finjan has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Finjan by 23.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Finjan by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Finjan by 36.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 137,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

