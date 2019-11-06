Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,832 shares of company stock worth $4,248,023 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 144,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

