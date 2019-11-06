Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE HGV opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

