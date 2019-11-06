Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.65.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. 75,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

