Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRVB traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,893. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,050 shares of company stock worth $471,002. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

