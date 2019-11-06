Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

