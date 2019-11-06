ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.6% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.4% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 472.0% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 35.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period.

SSO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.92. 1,092,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $81.39 and a 1-year high of $137.72.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

