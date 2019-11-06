ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.58

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 35581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

