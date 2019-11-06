PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $590,962.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,554,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stefan B. Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $117,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

