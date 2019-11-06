Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 10123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Propetro from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Propetro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.