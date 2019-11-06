Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Up 10.1% Following Strong Earnings

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was up 10.1% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.11, approximately 786,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 169,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $874,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

