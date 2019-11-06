Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.05, for a total transaction of C$308,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$937,750. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.95, for a total value of C$897,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,745.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,099.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

