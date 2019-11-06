Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.
Shares of APTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 658,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.
