Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 658,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

