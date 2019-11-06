Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PBPB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.91.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.