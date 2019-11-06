Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

PTLA traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 2,995,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

