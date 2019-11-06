Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 49,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,371. The company has a market cap of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.