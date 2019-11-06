PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PolyOne worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 153,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE:POL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

