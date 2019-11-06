Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCOM opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

