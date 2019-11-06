PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PHI opened at $22.02 on Monday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $819.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 516,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

