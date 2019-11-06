PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of PHI opened at $22.02 on Monday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 516,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
