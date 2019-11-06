PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Stock Price Up 13.6%

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

About PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

