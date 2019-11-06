PlayGame (PXG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,590.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market cap of $204,540.00 and approximately $4,590.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,479,311 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

