Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-3.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Plantronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS.

NYSE:PLT traded down $14.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Plantronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.