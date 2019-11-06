Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38, 164,776 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 268,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

