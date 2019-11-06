Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) vs. Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Head to Head Survey

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaintree Systems $12.96 million 0.05 $2.90 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $22.77 billion 0.53 -$1.67 billion ($0.71) -8.10

Plaintree Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaintree Systems 14.57% 116.81% 20.08% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Plaintree Systems has a beta of -5.1, indicating that its stock price is 610% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plaintree Systems and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Plaintree Systems beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it engages in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers office products and services for IT sector. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

