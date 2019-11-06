Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 3,315,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

