Pivot Technology Solutions (PTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$462.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.79 million.

Shares of Pivot Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 125,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,402. Pivot Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,366.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

