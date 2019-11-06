Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,343.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $613,276.00 and approximately $6,343.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 57,632,640 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

